A woman has been killed in a crash involving a Trinidad and Tobago Regiment cargo truck and a small car.

A report in the Trinidad Express Newspaper online, says the crash occurred along the Priority Bus Route near the Tunapuna market around 12.20p.m.

Two people were trapped in the car, a Toyota Aqua.

No one aboard the truck was injured.

Reports are that at around noon, the truck was heading east when, on reaching the intersection of Pasea Main Road and the PBR, the car was hit by the truck, which subsequently struck a maxi taxi.

The car was pushed along the road for several metres.

The massive metal bumper of the army truck crushed the area in which the woman was seated.

The driver was removed alive, but a woman’s body remained trapped. The Jaws of Life equipment had to be used to cut apart the car.