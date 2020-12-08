Woman Reported missing from the East Dry River

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 19-year-old ANIKA MOSES.

Anika, of Clifton Hill, East Dry River, Port of Spain, was last seen at 10 pm on Saturday 5th December, 2020, at her home.

She was reported missing to the Besson Street Police Station at 10am on Monday 7th December 2020 by a relative.

Anika, is of African descent, 5 feet 3 inches tall, slim built, and light brown complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of ANIKA MOSES. is asked to call the Besson Street Police Station at 623–1395, 800- TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.