Woman stabs man during argument

Dec 14, 2020 | 0 comments

An argument involving a teenager and a 26-year-old man turned fatal on Sunday when the man was stabbed to death.

The victim has been identified as Stephen Ramnarine of Hillcrest Ext, Toradale, Ste Madeleine.

Ramnarine and the female were liming at his home when they began arguing around 5:30 pm.
Things became heated and the young woman allegedly stabbed him on the left shoulder.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died around 5:55 pm.

The female, who is 19-years-old is now in police custody.

Investigations are continuing.

