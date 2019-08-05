A woman who was run over by a car in the San Juan area on the weekend is alive.

Simone Ferreira was seen in two videos which went viral. In the first, she was captured walking along the roadway before she collapsed. A vehicle turned up the road shortly after and the driver hit the woman before reversing a bit. He then slowly drove over her.

A second video, which emerged later, showed that the driver stopped some distance away. He conversed with the driver of a van heading in the opposite direction, then checked his vehicle before eventually returning to the victim. Another vehicle also stopped and the passengers approached the woman. Ferreira was eventually moved from the roadway by the group.

On Sunday, the woman was visited by the councillor for San Juan East, Safraz Ali. Ali went live on Facebook as he recorded the visit, noting that the woman suffered an epileptic seizure.

A visibly bruised Ferreira said although she is in a lot of pain, she is thankful to be alive. She is also grateful to those who assisted her. The woman suffered injuries to the hand and face.

Speaking in a televised interview this morning Councilor Ali sought to give an update on her condition at the moment.

He also said that the woman has been given legal advice and is presently looking at her options.