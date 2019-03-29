Deputy Mayor of Port of Spain, Hillan Morean has issued a warning to several Woodbrook residents, who he claims, are defrauding the City Corporation of much needed funds.

Speaking at the monthly statutory meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Morean pointed out that persons are operating businesses out of locations that have been registered for residential use.

He accused these persons of stealing.

The Deputy Mayor said this issue was brought to light during a property verification exercise currently taking place in the Woodbrook area.

He stated that action will be taken by the Corporation to combat this issue.