Woodland Oil Spill – Public, Farmers and Mangrove at risk

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is closely monitoring the oil spill in Woodland.

In a release on Thursday, it stated, “The EMA’s Emergency Response and Investigating Unit (ERI) has been on site and has participated in site visits along with the relevant response teams from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) and the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA).

“Arising out of the site visits, Heritage Petroleum has initiated its spill contingency plan based on resources at risk, including the sensitive mangrove ecosystem.”

Booms have been placed at several locations along the South Oropouche River, Godineau River and St John River to contain the spill and prevent potential flow to the sea.

EMA said: “Heritage Petroleum has advised that fishermen and the local community are also assisting in the clean-up.

“The EMA continues to monitor the contingency plan deployed by Heritage Petroleum and will continue to coordinate with all relevant agencies and stakeholders currently investigating this spill incident.”

Meanwhile, Woodland fishermen are calling for compensation in light of the oil leak in the New Cut Channel, which is the result of a faulty Heritage Petroleum Company Limited pipeline.

Days of income have been lost since the spill was spotted and more income will be lost as cleanup work continues.

Heritage, in a release on Thursday afternoon, urged the public to avoid passing on the La Fortune Pluck Road to the river’s mouth at Mosquito Creek.

It said “All the appropriate measures are being taken at the site and Heritage continues to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure that all operations are conducted in a safe, efficient, and timely manner.”