As a result of the weather situation all sailings (JDLV, GP, and the Cabo Star) have been cancelled for today. The Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan confirmed this during a press conference hosted at the Ministry of National Security, at 10:00am on Sunday.

Additionally, Caribbean Airlines has cancelled the following flights:

A number of domestic flights have also been affected. Passengers are being advised to contact CAL’s reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.

During this morning’s Press Conference, the Works and Transport Minister said the Ministry is prepared to deal with any incident that may occur. He thanked the staff from the various agencies who’ve been working consistently to ensure that the ministry is ready.