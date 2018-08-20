Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

Works Minister Says Drainage De-silting Programme Must Now be Adjusted.

0

Works Minister Says Drainage De-silting Programme Must Now be Adjusted.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says the recent heavy rains experienced across the country has caused some adjustment to be made to his

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says the recent heavy rains experienced across the country has caused some adjustment to be made to his Ministry’s comprehensive drainage de-silting program.

Speaking on Saturday during a tour of Beetham Gardens, Minister Sinanan admitted that areas that were cleared before, had to be redone due to the heavy rains.

Minister Sinanan says after heavy showers on Friday, some areas, mainly in West Trinidad, needed to be moved up the priority list.

Beetham residents complain of overflowing drains following construction on highway
Diego Martin man found dead on the Beetham
Police nab suspected maxi taxi robber…

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0