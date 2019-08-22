Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan on Thursday said the volume of rainfall experienced on Wednesday was at the root of the flooding in downtown Port-of-Spain.

Half of the entire volume of rain for the month of July, which amounted to 50mm, fell in just 1 hour.

The Minister had been speaking on the Power Breakfast show.

Minister Sinanan said no city could withstand that amount of rain in such a short period of time, but added that the water ran off quickly due to drainage works conducted in the downtown area.