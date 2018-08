Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan says the Ministry will carry out a plan to address flooding in the Capital City.

Speaking at a news briefing on Monday, Minister Sinanan said this latest measure is in a bid to deal with this serious situation.

He admitted that there is need to expand the infrastructure in Port of Spain especially in light of increased development.

