Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, expresses concern with productivity levels in some areas of the Ministry’s operation. He says steps will be taken to address the matter.

The comments were made during deliberations of the Standing Finance Committee.

During the sitting, Opposition Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, Dr. Surujrattan Rambachan, also voiced concern with the productivity of workers at the Highway Division.

