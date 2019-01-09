Works Minister, Rohan Sinanan, is set to exercise his powers under the Land Acquisition Act to sign warrants and forward same to the Marshall of the High Court.

The Works Ministry says this move will make way for the ordering of the five remaining residents in connection with the construction of a fly over at the intersection of the Southern Main Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway be put out of possession of their properties.

It explains that on July 25, 2013, Cabinet agreed to the acquisition of an estimated 22 parcels of land required for the construction of the Curepe Interchange.

In a media release the Ministry indicates that the parcels of land have since been updated to 37 and include properties that are residential, commercial, agricultural, state owned or privately owned.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday, Director of the Legal Services Division of the Ministry of Works, Garvin Gonsalves, claimed that the residents were using delay tactics to prevent the project from moving forward.

Mr Gonsalves said the Ministry has dealt fairly with the residents and exercised restraint to allow the residents sufficient time to complete their negotiations.