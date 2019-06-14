The TTPS has noted a reduction in the number of motor-vehicle larceny and robbery throughout the country for the period January 1st to May 31st.

Speaking at the TTPS Media briefing on Wednesday, Head of the Stolen Vehicles Squad Sgt. Christopher Swamber said that there were 300 reports of stolen vehicles comprising larcenies and robberies in 2019, compared to 411 reports in 2018, which shows an overall decrease in the total number of stolen vehicles by 27%.

Sgt. Swamber said after the drug trade, larceny and robbery of motor vehicles is the next biggest sector of organised crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

He said brand new cars such as the Hyundai Tucson, the Nissan X-Trail and the Kia Sportage are now criminal’s main targets.