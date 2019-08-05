The Met Office has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1-Yellow Level.

It will took effect from 5 am today and will end at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Yellow level means there is a moderate risk to public safety, livelihoods and property. Conditions may cause disruptions in a few places. However, the level of disruption can be reduced if persons monitor conditions and reduce their level of exposure.

The Met Office says the axis of a Tropical wave is expected to pass over North and Central Trinidad on Monday morning.

It says heavy showers or thunderstorms will occur in few areas mainly during the daytime in North and Central Trinidad.

The Met Office adds that street or flash flooding will occur in these areas.

It says there is also the high possibility of landslides or landslips along the Northern Range.

Persons residing or working in flood prone or landslip prone areas are urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.

Citizens should continue to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancellations. Visit http://www.metoffice.gov.tt or www.odpm.gov.tt.

The ODPM reminds all citizens that if you are impacted by the adverse weather, please contact your Municipal Corporation or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) through its toll-free hotline numbers.