The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has issued Adverse Weather Alert #3 – Yellow Level for Tuesday at 3:31 p.m. to Wednesday at 12 noon.

The TTMS has advised that periods of rain and/or showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to continue to affect Trinidad and Tobago. However, most of the activity is expected during the early morning period.

As a result of recent rainfall activity, areas susceptible to landslips/landslides are at greater risk, and the presence of strong low-level winds can result in gusts in excess of 55km/hr at times.

The possibility for street or flash flooding still exists during periods of heavy downpours. Thus, persons residing or working in flood-prone or landslip prone areas are urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.