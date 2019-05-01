Chairman of the Center for Justice, Harvey Borris, says the group continues to monitor closely, the unfolding developments in Venezuela.

The group has been asking the government to consider including nationals of CARICOM in the amnesty being granted to Venezuelans in this country illegally.

The government has responded by indicating that it will treat with Venezuelans first in order to get the facts surrounding how many of them are in the country.

Mr. Borris spoke on the matter in a News Power Now interview on Tuesday afternoon.

He also commented on the worsening situation in Venezuela and the need to ensure that the country’s borders are properly secured.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan human Rights Activist, Yesenia Gonzalez, said there is much support for Interim President Juan Guaidó.

Ms. Gonzalez dismissed claims that what is taking place in Venezuela is an attempted coup.