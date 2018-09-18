Young DJ Identified As Murder Victim At Heights of Guanapo, Arima.

The body of a young man whose decomposing corpse was found off a precipice at Heights of Guanapo in Arima with a gunshot wound to the head has been identified. Relatives of 24-year-old DJ, Zachary LaRose best known as DJ Energy, are said to have identified him by the clothing he had last been seen wearing.
The young man of Harmony Drive, Maturita, Arima was also identified by DNA samples taken.
Police said he was shot once in the head and his hands were tied behind his back.
According to a police report, people who were cleaning the side of the roadway at about 5 pm last Wednesday discovered La Rose’s body.
The young DJ was last seen driving his white Nissan Tiida, license number PDM 589, at about 4 pm on July 12 in the Arima area.
He was reported missing to the Arima Police Station that same day by his mother Nikki La Rose.
A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division, supervised by Snr Sup Daniel, are continuing investigations.
COMMENTS