Youths Growing Up with No Sense of Purpose. Religious Leader Urges Citizens’ Involvement.

Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Clive Dottin is urging citizens to become more involved in the lives of young people.

The religious leader says this approach will go a long way in nurturing and guiding youths along the right path of life.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Pastor Dottin said many young ones are growing up without a sense of purpose and direction and if this is not corrected the situation can become disastrous.

He also stated that there must be the will to tackle crime especially those deemed white-collar offenses.

