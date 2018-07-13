YTTEP CEO Gets the Axe, With Immediate Effect.

Communications Minister, Stuart Young, says the Board of the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) took a decision to fire with immediate effect, its Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Forgenie.

Recently officials of YTEPP came before the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee of Parliament which raised questions about the hiring of family members, and the inefficiency and mismanagement of funds under the Programme.

PAEC Member, David Small, raised the questions as it’s been alleged that Mr. Forgenie, hired a close relative.

He was asked several times by Mr. Small about the allegation, and would eventually clear the air.

Member Jennifer Baptiste-Primus also posed questions to member Forgenie on the issue.

However, Minister Young speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon said the YTEPP Board has indicated its lack of confidence in Mr Forgenie and has terminated his services.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...