Stefan Monteil, co-founder of the carnival band Yuma died sometime early this morning. He is said to have suffered a massive heart attack.

It’s been reported that he had been ailing for some time, battling the effects of renal issues and diabetes.

Monteil is the son of former Clico Investment Bank Chairman, Andre Monteil.

He was also the CEO of Flavorite Foods and Cold Stone Creamery.

A statement released today acknowledged his passing and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy.

It added that funeral arrangements will be revealed in due course.