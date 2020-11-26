“Zesser Party” Attendees Will Face Warranted Arrest If They Defy Virtual Court.

On Wednesday, the Central Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service began compiling the relevant information and requesting summonses for the persons held at last weekend’s “Zesser Party” in Caroni.

A media statement issued by the TTPS explained that investigations are being conducted following the detention of over 250 people at the party which was held in Kelly Village. The exercise of obtaining and serving the summonses is expected to be completed at the end of the week.

Head of the Central Division, Senior Supt Curt Simon has taken the opportunity to inform persons who have been charged that the onus will be upon them to attend court virtually on the date stipulated on the summons.

He said persons can contact the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court, the Court and Process Office, Chaguanas, or their attorneys for the virtual links.

He further warned, “In the event that defendants do not attend court, the investigators in the matter will be seeking to obtain warrants for their arrests to have them brought before the court.”

Police Section (MOPS), and the Anti-Gang Unit were involved in the exercise at Kelly Village, Caroni, on Sunday morning where more than 250 persons were held at a Zesser Party, in violation of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.