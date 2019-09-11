Minister of National Security Stuart Young is expressing concern about information now in the public domain on the availability of a drug labelled “the Zesser Pill”.

In a media statement on the issue, the Ministry of National security states that this drug has been known to cause severe adverse physical and mental behaviour among users.

Minister Young is advising that the chemical composition of the drug has not yet been verified by the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre (TTFSC).

The Ministry continues to urge the public to avoid the use of any substances with psychoactive properties, in the interest of their health, safety and wellbeing, the statement says.