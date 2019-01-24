Education Minister Anthony Garcia says while there have been many conversations about zoning for children who have done the SEA exams, there are several issues to take into consideration.

This following a recent report that was produced by Professor Theodore Lewis which shows support for the zoning.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm on Thursday, Minister Garcia said that for one thing, zoning would take away parents’ choice of schools for their children under the Constitution.

He revealed that the Church also has a say on the issue.